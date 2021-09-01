El Paso Day Trippin’ | Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun

Just east of Las Cruces along I-10 lies the bigger city of El Paso, Texas. With Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, as its nearest neighbor, El Paso is rich with culture, community, and history. Juan de Oñate came through a strategic mountain pass here in 1598 and named the area El Paso del Norte, or the pass of the north. Today, El Paso is a vibrant place to visit, with a lively downtown, museums, entertainment, an extensive food and cocktail scene, hikes, and fun for the entire family. One of the best things about El Paso is that it is nestled up against the Franklin Mountains, and breathtaking views make it one of the best cities from which to watch the sunset. You can plan multiple day trips to El Paso and each visit would be completely different but all equally memorable! We hope you enjoy exploring the Sun City.