(NEWTON/OLNEY) State and local authorities are reminding the public to be on the alert for text and email scams asking for personal information. Over the last several weeks, several state agencies have been made aware of messages sent fraudulently on their behalf, attempting to defraud the public. It was earlier that such emails and text messages were sent out from what appeared to be several other offices, however they were scams as well. Folks should remember that no state agency or government office will be emailing or texting citizens wanting their personal information. If any questions about phishing scams or identity theft, call the downstate Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline in Carbondale, at 800-243-0607.