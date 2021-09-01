St. Ignatius Picnic in Christine on Sunday

Join parishioners at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Christine this Sunday, Sept. 5, as they celebrate their Annual Church Picnic. The fun-filled event will begin at 11 a.m. with the plate sale. Delicious brisket and sausage dinner with all the trimmings will be sold for $10 per plate. Serving will take place at the air-conditioned church pavilion. The auction will get underway at 12:30 p.m., also inside the air-conditioned church pavilion. Try your luck at bingo, which starts at 1 p.m.