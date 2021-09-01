I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & It's My Goal To Keep Patients Out Of Surgery
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Anthony Youn, M.D., is a holistic plastic surgeon, but you may be surprised to learn that he actually doesn't recommend plastic surgery—at least right off the bat. "The goal of being a plastic surgeon should not be trying to get somebody into the operating room—which is what we've always been taught—but it should be the opposite of that," he explains on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "How do we keep [patients] out of the operating room and use surgery as a last resort?"www.mindbodygreen.com
Comments / 0