Ray Dean Cogburn, age 88, died Thursday.

Ray Dean Cogburn was born on December 31, 1932, to Frances Mae Bowser and Harry Ray Cogburn in Gilcrest, Colorado. He passed away on August 5, 2021, at the young age of 88 years old. Ray was raised on the family farm where he worked daily throughout his young life. Ray was the eldest of 5 boys and awoke regularly in the early hours to irrigate the crops and do chores. Early on he was recognized as a leader by his peers in 4-H and the local news. He continued his pursuit of service by attending and graduating from Colorado State University, where he attained a bachelor’s degree in science and later a master’s degree in Agricultural Science. Ray accepted his first professional position as an extension agent in 1956 in Garfield County, Colorado and moved to Glenwood Springs where he became an integral part of the community. In 1957 he was introduced to Alta Gustafson and was married later that year. Over the years he continued his agricultural career and became the Director of Extension Services for Garfield County in Colorado. He was the cornerstone of the extension service for 33 years in Garfield County helping farmers and ranchers in western Colorado. He was the focal point for organizing, planning, and hosting the county fair and rodeo and served on the fair board for decades.