Nalene Emma Rofena Pick Nauman passed away peacefully, on the anniversary of her mother’s death in 1984, on August 29, 2021, and was 92 years old. Nalene was born in New Colony, TX, on December 1, 1928, to Adolph August Pick and Ida Rellie Fuchs Pick. She was baptized and confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts, TX. She graduated from Rogers High School and then married Curham Lee Nauman on June 5, 1946.