Thurmond Bernard (TJ) Hollins Jr. Thurmond Bernard (TJ) Hollins Jr. was born on August 5, 1957 in Rosebud, Texas, to Thurmond Sr. and Codelia Hollins. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on May 20, 2000. He served for many years as a faithful elder in The North Temple Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was dearly loved by the brothers and sisters.