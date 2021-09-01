Cancel
Macro Briefing: 1 September 2021

* Assessing the shift in global power relations in wake of US exit from Afghanistan. * China mfg sector posts slight decline in Aug–first drop in 1-1/2 years. * India's economy rebounded at record rate in second quarter. * German retail sales fell far more than expected in July. *...

EconomyForexTV.com

Japan GDP Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release final Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year after falling 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year in the three months prior.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1847. Yesterday's break of 1.1856 low to 1.1838 due to broad-based usd's strength on the back of rally in U.S. yields suggests recent upmove from August's 1.1664 bottom has made a temporary top at Friday's 1-month peak at 1.1908 and stronger retracement is seen, however, near term, o/sold condition should keep price above 1.1757 (61.8% r from 1.1864).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Beige Book

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled around 270 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) The Labor Department's JOLTS report for July is scheduled...
Businesscapitalspectator.com

US Bond Market Delivers Mixed Results So Far In 2021

Uncertainty remains elevated for the economy, inflation, monetary policy and the path of the pandemic as the final quarter of 2021 approaches. As investors struggle to get a handle on how the final run of 2021 plays out, the US bond market has delivered a mixed performance year to date, based on a set of ETFs through Sep. 3.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs cuts US growth forecast amid delta variant concerns

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists lowered their forecast for U.S. economic growth this year due to concerns the COVID-19 delta variant could impact consumer spending. The updated forecast from economist Ronnie Walker anticipates the economy will grow at 5.7% this year, down from the previous estimate of 6%. The drop comes as the firm cut its fourth-quarter forecast to 5.5% from 6.5%.
Businessihsmarkit.com

iBoxx USD Asia ex-Japan Monthly Update: September 2021

The US economy continued to run hot in August. Positive economic data and strong corporate earnings results provided support to sentiment and valuations. While rising prices remained a recurring topic, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated comments about inflation being transitory. Furthermore, while no firm tapering timeline was announced at the Federal Reserve's annual economic symposium, the possibility of it starting by year-end was mentioned.
StocksKEYT

Global stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are higher, after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. London and Frankfurt opened higher, while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Wall Street futures were higher. The Labor Department reported U.S. employers added barely one-third of the number of jobs expected in August. Investors appeared to welcome that, because the Fed might be prompted to postpone a possible reduction in bond purchases that pump money into the financial system. Officials have indicated the Fed might decide at a board meeting this month but wants to be sure a recovery is established.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF climbs further beyond mid-0.9100s, fresh session tops

USD/CHF attracted some dip-buying near the 0.9120-15 support zone on Monday. The risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended support. A goodish pickup in the USD demand remained supportive of the strong move up. The USD/CHF pair built on its goodish intraday bounce and climbed to fresh daily tops,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pressured in thin trade vs. a robust US dollar

XAU/USD is edging lower following last week's rally. Gold could extend correction to $1,810 with a daily close below $1,820. There won't be any high-tier data releases featured in US economic docket on Tuesday. Update: Labour Day holidays witnessed a robust US dollar which pressured the price of the yellow...
BusinessStreet.Com

Macro Issues Are Just Micro Concerns for This Market

The indices continued to inch higher this week, but the Russell 2000 (IWM) easily outperformed the DJIA. Small-caps, growth stocks, and speculative trading showed good relative strength against big-caps and the indices. Breadth was strong all week but slowed on Friday as some selling and repositioning took place. The weaker-than-expected...
Marketscapitalspectator.com

Risk Premia Forecasts: Major Asset Classes | 2 September 2021

The expected risk premium for the Global Market (GMI) ticked up in August, reaching an annualized 6.1%, slightly above the previous month’s estimate. That’s a relatively elevated level compared with recent history. The forecast relates to the long-run outlook for GMI’s return over the “risk-free” rate, which is based on the yield for a 3-month Treasury bill.
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats below 0.7500 on China trade data, RBA eyed

AUD/USD eases around seven-week high after China trade numbers for August. China Trade Balance improved, Imports–Exports also rose past consensus and prior. Market sentiment remains firmer, USD weakness adds to the bullish bias. RBA likely to push back plans of weekly bond purchase reductions. AUD/USD drops back to 0.7440 ,...
Marketskitco.com

Gold stocks very oversold, but need macro catalyst

No, the Fed pushing out rate hikes with language doesn’t amount to a macro catalyst. History shows that a macro catalyst for Gold is usually a shift in Fed policy or a correction or bear market in the stock market. These things typically lead to declining real interest rates, which drives Gold higher.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD rallies above 1.2600 and reaches weekly high ahead of the BoC

USD/CAD reaches a weekly high of 1.2643. Market sentiment remains downbeat, thus weighing on commodity-linked currencies like the loonie. Bank of Canada is expected to keep its bond purchases unchanged. The USD/CAD has climbed during the American session and is trading at 1.2636, up 0.82% at the time of writing....
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Largely Lower; Sanofi on Acquisition Trail

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open largely lower Wednesday, weighed by weakness on Wall Street overnight due to worries over slowing economic growth. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% higher, but CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.1% and the FTSE 100 futures contract in the U.K. fell 0.3%.
Economydallassun.com

China's foreign trade sustains growth momentum

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade sustained growth momentum in the first eight months of the year as external demand continued to pick up and the economy maintained stable development. In the first eight months of the year, the country's total imports and exports expanded 23.7 percent year...
Stockscapitalspectator.com

Major Asset Classes | August 2021 | Risk Profile

Risk-adjusted performance continued to rise in August for the Global Market Index (GMI), an unmanaged, market-value-weighted portfolio that holds all the major asset classes (except cash). GMI’s Sharpe ratio increased for a sixth straight month, reaching 0.93 – the highest in over two years. GMI’s current Sharpe ratio is at...

