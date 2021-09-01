Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Understanding genes and the environment

ocj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new scientific articles help explain how DNA, which makes up our genes, and the environment work together to express those genes. It was thought that humans had over 3 million genes, but now estimate that it closer to 300,000 genes. Microbes which live in humans and in plants supply the majority of the genes that control many life functions. Scientist are finding that the genes humans and plants obtain from their parents or “heredity is nothing more than stored environment” according to Luther Burbank.

ocj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burbank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insects#Nutrition#Soil Health#Scientist#University Of Kansas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Scienceperfumerflavorist.com

Tailoring Genes to Taste

The 1860s is where the understanding of botanical differentiation is firmly rooted. The work of Mendel’s laws of inheritance paired with Darwin’s theory of evolution provided valuable insight that successfully propagated many fruits, vegetables, grains and legumes we enjoy today. During the 20th century, the application of Mendel’s laws improved...
Port Lavaca, TXportlavacawave.com

Machine designed to clean environment

What started as a final project for a group of 12 mechanical engineers has morphed into a business to remove microplastics from the environment. “With the growing issue of plastic and microplastics in the environment, our goal is to provide innovative technologies to help solve the issue. We hope to provide machines to people and communities in need all around the world to keep their beaches clean and healthy,” said Anne-Sophie Lapointe, chief development officer for Hoola One Technologies, in an email interview.
Environmentcarrollcountycomet.com

A healthy environment

As I looked at the little tag line “Please consider the environment before printing this email” below the signature, I paused. Consider the environment… my mind started thinking of the abuse, destruction and disregard mankind has for what God has created. As I continued to muse on this thought, I considered the magnificence of what God has created. God created […]
ScienceNature.com

Gene networking

The generation of gene coexpression networks can provide insights into physiological processes and diseases. Most studies of the brain that have adopted this approach have not assessed whether the described networks are specific to the studied brain region or apply more generally in the brain. Now, Hartl et al. have created gene coexpression networks across 12 major human brain regions and used them to examine brain biology and disorders.
Agriculturecordellbeacon.com

Alfalfa: A Winner for Producers and for the Environment

Alfalfa has a long history as the go-to feed for farm animals and poultry. Aquaculture has also discovered the power of alfalfa by refining it into a high-protein fish food. But what has not been widely recognized is alfalfa’s importance to the environment. Scientists with the Agricultural Research Service’s (ARS)...
WildlifeNewsbug.info

Purdue research explores mysterious microfungi

WEST LAFAYETTE — The world around you is teeming with life you can’t see. Plants, soil, water, insects – even your hair and skin – are home to microfungi, and they both sustain and devastate life on our planet. Parasitic microfungi, which live off host plants and animals, maintain balance...
Wildlifeperfumerflavorist.com

Scientists Use “Smell of Fear” To Fight Pests Instead of Pesticides

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University have been studying how to utilize the “smell of fear” to ward off insects from crops and gardens in place of pesticides. Sara Hermann, assistant professor of Arthropod Ecology and Trophic Interactions at Penn State, told ZME Science*, “As our global population continues to increase, there is a growing need to enhance crop protection so that we can make enough food to sustain the human population. Insect pests are one of the biggest challenges in agricultural production worldwide and managing them is crucial. However, pesticides that are commonly used to combat these pests can be problematic for human and environmental well-being, and farmers are increasingly experiencing pesticide bans and restrictions, as well as pest resistance to this control method that render them less effective. Because of this, we are inspired to identify and develop sustainable ways to reduce insect pest pressure with reduced or eliminated use of insecticides.”
AgriculturePhys.org

Freshwater ecosystems at risk due to glyphosate use

A series of recent research papers from a McGill-led team has found that the herbicide glyphosate—commonly sold under the label Roundup—can alter the structure of natural freshwater bacterial and zooplankton communities. Notably, the researchers found that for zooplankton, aquatic concentrations of 0.1 mg/L glyphosate were sufficient to cause diversity loss.
Agricultureocj.com

Nitrogen deficiency in corn

Due to heavy rainfall and saturated soils during the growing season, some growers may be seeing some signs of nitrogen deficiency showing up in corn fields across the eastern Corn Belt. Whether applied preplant or sidedress, patterns of heavy rainfall and wet soils increase the likelihood of nitrogen being lost. Because nitrogen is an essential nutrient for corn plant development and ultimately yield, losses will impact final yields this fall.
GardeningPosted by
The Oregonian

Want to grow better plants? Learn these basics about soil

CORVALLIS – It’s a simple equation: If you want to grow better plants, you first need to understand the soil. “The texture of a soil is its proportion of sand, silt and clay,” said James Cassidy, a soils instructor at Oregon State University. “Texture determines all kinds of things like drainage, aeration, the amount of water the soil can hold, erosion potential and even the amount of nutrients that can be stored.”
WildlifeNewswise

Increased CO2 in the atmosphere makes dung beetles smaller

Newswise — Climate change is a truth of the 21st century that is difficult to avoid. The burning of fossil fuels in industry, for transport, and other everyday life activities of Homo sapiens has resulted in elevated levels of CO2 in the Earth’s atmosphere. Extreme weather conditions as seen in recent flood, drought and fire events worldwide are some of the most obvious ways in which increasing CO2 levels are changing our world. But there are some serious effects that CO2 is having on our ecosystems that are less easily observed.
WildlifePhys.org

Pollinators contribute to flowering plant diversity

Holden Forests & Gardens (HF&G) Scientist Na Wei, Ph.D., and her collaborators from the University of Pittsburgh and East Tennessee State University discovered how pollinators may contribute to the maintenance of flowering plant diversity. This study that accelerates our understanding of biodiversity conservation is now published in the journal Nature.
SciencePhramalive.com

Gene Variation Identified in Endometriosis

A group of scientists from the Nuffield Department of Women’s & Reproductive Health at Oxford University may have found a potential key to finally treating endometriosis, a disease that affects around 176 million women worldwide. In the study, Nuffield head and reproductive and genomic epidemiology professor Krina Zondervan and team...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Drought–more than temperature–governs diversity of life on Earth

Scientists have long believed that temperature—especially freezing cold—limits diversity of plant species as they proliferate out from the tropics and adapt to colder regions nearer the poles. The idea that temperature alone is behind the pattern of decreasing diversity is dubbed the tropical conservatism hypothesis. A new University of Arizona-led...
AgriculturePosted by
Hutch Post

Fall Cover Crop Options

Dale Younker, Soil Health Specialist, Natural Resources Conservation Service. With fall harvest beginning in many parts of the state now is the time to think about planting a cover crop after your fall crop is harvested. A cover crop can provide many soil health benefits. This includes building organic matter, improve water infiltration, increase nutrient cycling, and improve soil water holding capacity. A cover crop can also provide excellent weed suppression and a fair amount of livestock forage through the winter and spring if planted timely.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

UGA researcher improving sustainability, profitability for poultry processors

Now a team of University of Georgia and U.S. Department of Agriculture poultry scientists have received a Critical Agricultural Research and Extension (CARE) grant from the USDA to help develop ways to use the meat that increase sustainability and profitability, according to Maria M. Lameiras for the University of Georgia's CAES News.
Agricultureocj.com

Cover crops after soybean or corn silage is a great opportunity

Growing cover crops after soybean or silage harvest creates more challenge than after wheat. Benefits of a cover include erosion control, suppress weeds, nutrient retention and adding organic matter. If you are making manure applications after silage harvest, a cover crop to retain nutrients is a must. Table 1. Species...
Agriculturepctonline.com

Texas A&M Exploring Insect Farming for Food and Feed

Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists will explore insect farming for food and feed in response to climate change and shrinking food supplies for a growing global population. A newly awarded $2.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation has established the Center for Environmental Sustainability through Insect Farming. Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has been assigned as the lead site for the center, which will be a collaborative effort with Mississippi State University, MSU, and Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis, IUPUI. Joining the universities will be 34 U.S. and global industrial partners, including Mars Inc., Tyson Foods and insect farming pioneers such as Aspire Food Groups, Protix and Beta Hatch Inc.
WildlifeScientist

Umami Taste Receptor Evolved with Primates’ Diets

Most people enjoy umami flavor, which is perceived when a taste receptor called T1R1/T1R3 senses the amino acid glutamate. In some other mammals, such as mice, however, this same receptor is much less sensitive to glutamate. In a new study published August 26 in Current Biology, researchers uncover the molecular basis for this difference. They show that the receptor evolved in humans and some other primates away from mostly binding free nucleotides, which are common in insects, to preferentially binding glutamate, which is abundant in leaves. The authors argue that the change facilitated a major evolutionary shift in these primates toward a plant-heavy diet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy