Understanding genes and the environment

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University have been studying how to utilize the “smell of fear” to ward off insects from crops and gardens in place of pesticides. Sara Hermann, assistant professor of Arthropod Ecology and Trophic Interactions at Penn State, told ZME Science*, “As our global population continues to increase, there is a growing need to enhance crop protection so that we can make enough food to sustain the human population. Insect pests are one of the biggest challenges in agricultural production worldwide and managing them is crucial. However, pesticides that are commonly used to combat these pests can be problematic for human and environmental well-being, and farmers are increasingly experiencing pesticide bans and restrictions, as well as pest resistance to this control method that render them less effective. Because of this, we are inspired to identify and develop sustainable ways to reduce insect pest pressure with reduced or eliminated use of insecticides.”