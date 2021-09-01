Cancel
Chelsea star Jorginho tips Milan midfielder Tonali to be his Azzurri heir

By Akhil Prasad
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea and Italy star Jorginho has backed Sandro Tonali of AC Milan to be his long-term replacement in the national team. UEFA Men’s Player of the Year winner Jorginho encountered a sublime 2020-21 season, where he won the golden double – the Champions League with Chelsea and the EURO 2020 finals with Italy. The Italian central midfielder has given his verdict on who he feels will take on the mantle after him and be his heir on the national stage.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Pioli
Person
Sandro Tonali
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azzurri#Ac Milan#Uefa Men#The Champions League#Milanlive#Italian Brazilian
