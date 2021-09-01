Chelsea star Jorginho tips Milan midfielder Tonali to be his Azzurri heir

AC Milan are looking to complete the attack after securing the return of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea, according to a report. According to the latest from MilanNews, there will be room for one more addition after Bakayoko and maybe two if Samu Castillejo were to leave the club. The name of Jesus Corona from Porto is still on the list, but he is a difficult target due to economic reasons, as the demands of the Portuguese side are high.