Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Forecast: Rain to start the day Thursday

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAEp5_0bjB3KSu00

An area of showers and thunderstorms pushes through Southwest Florida late Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening, making the comfort factor a little higher. High temperatures across the area were in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Meanwhile, record high temperatures reset in Miami and West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures were a little cooler on our side of the state because of an on sure win coming from the Gulf of Mexico. That’s the same reason why the afternoon temperatures got so warm over on the East Coast.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front draped across the southeastern United States. The showers and thunderstorms will work through Southwest Florida heading into Thursday morning.

The rain chance will be highest for areas north of the Caloosahatchee River during the early morning and mid-morning hours. Areas south of the Caloosahatchee River will see their best rain chances in the mid-morning and early afternoon.

Most of the rain will push south of the area during the early and mid-afternoon Thursday. With the rain in the area, high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 80s across Southwest Florida.

By Friday and the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the rain chance goes back down to 20% – 30%, with high temperatures back into the low 90s right through Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Southwest Florida#Thunderstorms#Caloosahatchee River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy