Forecast: Rain to start the day Thursday

An area of showers and thunderstorms pushes through Southwest Florida late Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening, making the comfort factor a little higher. High temperatures across the area were in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Meanwhile, record high temperatures reset in Miami and West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures were a little cooler on our side of the state because of an on sure win coming from the Gulf of Mexico. That’s the same reason why the afternoon temperatures got so warm over on the East Coast.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front draped across the southeastern United States. The showers and thunderstorms will work through Southwest Florida heading into Thursday morning.

The rain chance will be highest for areas north of the Caloosahatchee River during the early morning and mid-morning hours. Areas south of the Caloosahatchee River will see their best rain chances in the mid-morning and early afternoon.

Most of the rain will push south of the area during the early and mid-afternoon Thursday. With the rain in the area, high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 80s across Southwest Florida.

By Friday and the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the rain chance goes back down to 20% – 30%, with high temperatures back into the low 90s right through Monday.