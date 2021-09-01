Cancel
Tropical Storm Larry forms, to become major hurricane this weekend

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFNPG_0bjB30td00

Tropical Storm Larry has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic. This is the 12th named storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season.

As of the 5 AM advisory Wednesday, Larry has 45 mph sustained winds and is moving quickly westward at 20mph. The center of the storm is located 175 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

It will continue on a westerly track over the next couple, gaining strength as it does. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for Larry to become a hurricane Thursday, and a major hurricane by the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fud42_0bjB30td00

At this time, Larry does not look like a threat to SWFL, or the United States in general. The storm is forecast to turn north well before it reaches the Caribbean, most likely staying over the open Atlantic and well east of the United States.

Regardless, we’ll be watching Larry closely, so stick with ABC7 for updates!

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
#Tropical Storm Larry#Hurricanes#Caribbean#Extreme Weather#Swfl
