From Isco to Sarabia – Milan were unexpectedly offered several players in recent days

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan had several ‘unexpected’ players offered to them towards the end of the summer transfer window, a report has claimed. MilanNews writes how the Rossoneri management decided to settle on Junior Messias as the signing for the playmaker position and while he is not the big name some were expected, he is versatile as the Brazilian can be deployed both as an attacking midfielder and as a right winger. The operation ended only in the final hours after Brest suddenly decided to interrupt talks with Milan for the sale of Romain Faivre.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Sarabia
Person
Isco
Person
Romain Faivre
Person
Junior Messias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#The Playmaker#Ac Milan#Milannews#Brazilian#Brest#Real Madrid#Everton#Psg
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

PSG Identify AC Milan's $63M Midfielder As Man Utd Star Paul Pogba's Alternative: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly seeing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as an alternative signing to their top target Paul Pogba. PSG have approached Kessie over a potential transfer in January as the Ligue 1 side believes that Manchester United star Pogba, who has been their top target for a while now, could prefer a move to Real Madrid instead, reported French media outlet Foot Mercato.
SoccerUSA Today

Forward Pellegri joins Milan from Monaco on loan

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed forward Pietro Pellegri on loan from Monaco on Wednesday. Milan said the deal includes an option to make the signing permanent, which becomes an obligation if certain, unspecified, conditions are met. The 20-year-old Pellegri is the second forward Milan has signed this offseason after...
SoccerYardbarker

Milan face decisive day in Faivre talks amid player mutiny and €15m demands

Today is a decisive day for AC Milan in their pursuit of Brest midfielder Romain Faivre as they push to agree a deal, a report claims. According to this morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Faivre is Milan’s number one goal for the attacking department but time is running out and the window will close tomorrow. Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara have just 48 hours to define the operation with Brest, who did not take the ‘mutiny’ of the Frenchman well.
UEFAOttumwa Courier

AC Milan forward Giroud test positive for coronavirus

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club said on Thursday. The 34-year-old Giroud joined Milan from Chelsea in the offseason and scored his first two goals for the Rossoneri in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A. He was...
SoccerYardbarker

Midfielder confirms €500k move from Paraguay will go ahead: “I will soon be a Milan player”

A name that rose to prominence but then seemed to fade was that of Hugo Cuenca, a teenage midfielder from Paraguay. Calciomercato.com reported that an agreement was reached with his side Deportivo Capiata on the basis of a €500k fee plus 10% of a future resale, adding that the 16-year-old was completing the paperwork needed to obtain Spanish citizenship and then he will arrive in Italy to start his new adventure with the Rossoneri. He can play either as a midfielder or an attacking midfielder, but also as a winger too, and Milan beat ‘many great European clubs’ to his signing, as per the report.
SoccerYardbarker

From Spain: Milan expressed interest in three Real Madrid players and are eyeing free transfer

AC Milan were interested in signing three different Real Madrid players in addition to Brahim Diaz over the summer, a report has claimed. Real Madrid source Defensa Central takes a look at the future of Isco, Luka Jovic and Dani Ceballos, remarking that all three interested Milan to a greater or lesser extent, but the Rossoneri only ended up concluding an operation with Los Blancos for Brahim Diaz.
NFLYardbarker

Milan, Sampdoria and Lazio all offered chance to sign Ribery as a free agent

An interesting market background has emerged regarding Franck Ribery as the winger was reportedly offered to Milan over the summer. As Calciomercato.com reports, the transfer window closed last night but those who are categorised as free agents can still agree terms with clubs and Ribery is one of them. Many thought he may retire after his time at Fiorentina given he is now at the age of 38, but the Frenchman still wants to keep playing and trained all summer at Bayern Munich’s sports center, waiting for a call from a club.
SoccerTribal Football

Ex-Inter Milan president Moratti: Mourinho convinced Roma can win Scudetto

Former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti believes Jose Mourinho will transform AS Roma this season. Mourinho has picked up four wins in four games before the international break. “I'm very happy for Jose, it's a great opportunity for him and for the Roma fans," Moratti told Il Messaggero. “He's a...
Premier LeaguePosted by
IBTimes

Transfer Rumors: Tottenham Gets Boost In Pursuit Of AC Milan Midfielder

Tottenham FC could use another midfielder in the mix. One name linked to the Spurs is A.C. Milan's Franck Kessie, whom they could potentially sign next summer. The 24-year-old midfielder recently rejected the latest contract offered by I Rossoneri, according to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport. Kessie thumbed down the £5.6 million ($7.9 million) per season proposal of A.C. Milan, the report claimed.
SoccerTribal Football

CSKA Moscow pushing to sign AC Milan midfielder Samu Castillejo

CSKA Moscow are pushing to sign AC Milan midfielder Samu Castillejo. CSKA want to take Castillejo on a season-long loan after selling Nikola Vlasic to West Ham. Eurostavka says Milan want €1m to send the midfielder to Russia. But CSKA are reportedly not interested in spending that much and are...
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio Set to Sign AC Milan Captain Romagnoli on a Free Transfer Next Summer

Lazio are looking to sign AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli on a free transfer next summer. As reported by Italian newspaper La Repubblica (via LazioNews24) yesterday, the Biancocelesti did not sign a new central defender this summer, forcing coach Maurizio Sarri to rely on Patric and Stefan Radu for his backups.
SoccerYardbarker

Pioli could give Florenzi a first Milan start against his enemy Lazio

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli could hand an opportunity to Alessandro Florenzi in Sunday’s game against Lazio, according to a report. In what will be a long and demanding season across multiple fronts, Pioli will have to study how to best manage his players and ensure that they are always at their peak. This morning’s edition of il Corriere dello Sport (via MilanLive) writes that Alexis Saelemaekers could start from the bench against Lazio, as the Belgian will be the last to return from his commitments over the international breka, so some rest could be in order.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Marca: Milan and Spurs tried to sign Real Madrid man with €700m clause – the background

AC Milan and Spurs both showed an interest in signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid during the summer window, according to a report. Marca have offered some background on Asensio, confirming previous rumours that emerged during the mercato suggesting that Tottenham and Milan came forward to try and sign the Spanish attacking midfielder, with the Rossoneri having already completed the Brahim Diaz operation with Los Blancos.
SoccerYardbarker

Milan and Juventus both keen on snatching young Marseille midfielder

AC Milan could be set for a transfer battle with their fierce rivals Juventus as both have their eye on a Marseille midfielder, a report claims. Milan’s French influence has been growing recently as the Rossoneri currently have Theo Hernandez, Giroud, Maignan, Kalulu, Bakayoko and Yacine Adli – who will remain at Bordeaux until the end of the season – as Frenchman in the squad, the most they have ever had at any one time.
SoccerYardbarker

PSG’s call to achieving a dream – Milan to speed up talks over Theo Hernandez’s renewal

There was a proud moment for Theo Hernandez last night as he made his debut for France, and AC Milan are reportedly looking to tie down his future long term. Calciomercato.com writes how Theo Hernandez fulfilled his lifelong dream of making his debut for France last night as he played the wing-back role against Finland, and Milan are aware just how much the 23-year-old is developing and continues to grow.

Comments / 0

