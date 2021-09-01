From Isco to Sarabia – Milan were unexpectedly offered several players in recent days
AC Milan had several ‘unexpected’ players offered to them towards the end of the summer transfer window, a report has claimed. MilanNews writes how the Rossoneri management decided to settle on Junior Messias as the signing for the playmaker position and while he is not the big name some were expected, he is versatile as the Brazilian can be deployed both as an attacking midfielder and as a right winger. The operation ended only in the final hours after Brest suddenly decided to interrupt talks with Milan for the sale of Romain Faivre.www.yardbarker.com
