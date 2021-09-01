From Isco to Sarabia – Milan were unexpectedly offered several players in recent days

A name that rose to prominence but then seemed to fade was that of Hugo Cuenca, a teenage midfielder from Paraguay. Calciomercato.com reported that an agreement was reached with his side Deportivo Capiata on the basis of a €500k fee plus 10% of a future resale, adding that the 16-year-old was completing the paperwork needed to obtain Spanish citizenship and then he will arrive in Italy to start his new adventure with the Rossoneri. He can play either as a midfielder or an attacking midfielder, but also as a winger too, and Milan beat ‘many great European clubs’ to his signing, as per the report.