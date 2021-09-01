Cancel
Pope denies resignation report, says leads normal life after surgery

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis is not thinking of resigning and is living “a totally normal life” following intestinal surgery in July, he said in a radio interview broadcast on Wednesday. Speaking to Spanish radio network COPE, Francis, 84, dismissed an Italian newspaper report that he might step down,...

Pope Francis
