Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was happy to welcome Arsene Wenger to training this week. Wenger visited the club's training centre to deliver several FIFA awards. Klopp said, "I knew him before but he's a very nice guy, impressive person. But he was here as a FIFA representative, and we had time together but it was more that he showed me the things that FIFA wants to do, structure-wise, in the future. They wanted to know my opinion.