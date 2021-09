AC Milan and Inter could be set for a market derby to land Torino striker Andrea Belotti on a free transfer, according to a report. It was a day of presenting new signings for Torino today, and their sporting director Davide Vagnati was put in front of the cameras to answer questions about a variety of topics, one of which is Belotti’s future given his contract expires in June 2022, there is no sign of an imminent renewal and he has been strongly linked with Inter.