French tire company and publisher of popular culinary guidebooks, Michelin has named eight local eateries as "Best Mexican Restaurants in San Diego". Established in 1900 by the French tire company, the Michelin guide was started to increase the demand for cars and, thus, car tires. Michelin's annual guide has become a touted resource for upscale diners with restaurants around the globe vying for a coveted star rating (three stars being the highest), which usually results in drastically increased business and reputation. Michelin publishes 32 guides annually in more than 24 countries, including four cities featured in the United States - San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Washington D.C. In 2019, for the first time in over a decade, a new California guidebook was released with San Diego receiving its first ever Michelin star for Addison restaurant in Del Mar.