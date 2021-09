There’s no doubt that as technology gets smarter and more sophisticated, product applications become smaller and thinner. Take TVs or laptops, for example – the expectation is wider and thinner, to the point where they are so slim that it’s hard to integrate quality sound systems. Yet, as voice increasingly becomes the preferred interface, audio is more important than ever. So how do you meet the requirements and price points for consumers, while still delivering on the quality sound they are used to and demand?