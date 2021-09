Joe Biden will likely travel to California next week for a campaign stop to provide some much-needed reinforcement to governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat facing a close recall election on 14 September.The president will spend the weekend visiting three different 11 September memorial sites, then will be expected in the Golden State, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.“We’ll have more to report to all of you, or announce, on a trip he’ll take early next week,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.Vice president Kamala Harris, a former US Senator from California, will also pitch in for Mr...