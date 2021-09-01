Poteet, Leming Post Offices burglarized

On the morning of Aug. 30, the post offices of Poteet and Leming were broken into. Postmaster Christopher Jony said he’d received a call from the Poteet Police Department. The police department responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Leming Post Office. When they arrived, the door was left open and the suspect was gone. Mail and parcels were stolen from Leming but nothing was reported to be stolen from Poteet. The victim left a hole in the wall which has since been repaired. Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the situation.