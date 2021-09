When it comes to owning your own dump truck fleet, it’s only natural that you’ll accrue several expenses just to keep things up and running. But often, individuals end up spending more than they need to—without even knowing it. In fact, even what you spend on gas per delivery can go up with little warning. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to mitigate these charges. Here are a few ways to reduce dump truck fleet costs without making any major changes to your business operations.