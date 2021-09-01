School Closings, As Governor Declares State Of Emergency

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday to respond to the impact of Tropical Depression Ida. And several school systems are closed or delayed Wednesday... The storm is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding in southwest Virginia, including along Interstates 81 and 66. The storm also poses a risk of tornadoes. A flash flood watch for the WMRA area is in effect through tonight. An emergency declaration allows Virginia to mobilize people and equipment to assist in recovery efforts. It also allows Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with state and local partners.