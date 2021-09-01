Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

School Closings, As Governor Declares State Of Emergency

wmra.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday to respond to the impact of Tropical Depression Ida. And several school systems are closed or delayed Wednesday... The storm is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding in southwest Virginia, including along Interstates 81 and 66. The storm also poses a risk of tornadoes. A flash flood watch for the WMRA area is in effect through tonight. An emergency declaration allows Virginia to mobilize people and equipment to assist in recovery efforts. It also allows Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with state and local partners.

www.wmra.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#State Of Emergency#Governor Of Virginia#Tornado#Southwest Virginia#Wmra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Bossier Parish, LAKTAL

State of emergency executive order for Bossier Parish amended

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Police Jury announced Wednesday that the State of Emergency declared by Governor John Bel Edwards on September 1, 2021 was amended to announce the courthouse will resume operations with COVID mitigation procedures in place. The police jury issued the following proclamation detailing...
Butte, MTNBCMontana

MHA speaks on governor's efforts after letter urges state of emergency

BUTTE, Mont. — It’s been almost a month since the Montana Hospital Association sent a three-page letter to the governor asking for a state of emergency for essential workers. The president and CEO of the MHA, Rich Rasmussen, broke down the letter for us. “I think the biggest challenge that...
Virginia Statewakg.com

More Virginia schools dealing with COVID outbreaks, staffing shortages

DANVILLE, Va. – Franklin County middle and high school students returned to in-person classes Tuesday following a virtual day on Friday to allow for additional COVID cleaning. Updated numbers on the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard show that 55 current student cases of COVID have been reported in three Franklin County schools during the first week of September. The dashboard also shows 120 cases from those three facilities in August.
PoliticsThe Mountaineer

Bill limiting governor's emergency powers heads to North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – Despite previous failed attempts, the North Carolina House will make a final decision on bill that would reduce the governor's power to shut down the economy during an emergency. The Senate approved Wednesday an amended version of House Bill 264, which would require the governor to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy