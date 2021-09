Wednesday will remain hot and dry for most of the UK, but thunderstorms are expected to roll across southwestern England and southern parts of Wales later in the day, bringing an end to the mini September heatwave.Temperatures could reach 29C on Wednesday across south east England, the Met Office has said, following highs of 30.4C in London and 30.3C in Pershore, Worcestershire on Tuesday. Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded in Gogerddan, Dyfed, Wales, at 30.7C. These recordings mark only the seventh time that temperatures have exceeded 30C in September since 1971.Glasgow could see the mercury reach 28C by late...