Stocks end with tiny gains, enough to nudge Nasdaq to record

Stocks inched mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite index to an all-time high. The S&P 500 gave up nearly all of a midday gain and ended just 1 point higher, or less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq added 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.1%. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market. Markets remain quiet ahead of Friday’s jobs report and the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. on Monday. Bond prices were stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.30%.