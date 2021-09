Manifest could be on the brink of a Season 4 renewal despite its cancellation by NBC in June. As fans of the hit supernatural drama continue to petition for the series to be saved, renewed hope that a renewal will be handed down this weekend has been sparked. According to some fan theories, streaming giant Netflix, which for weeks now has reportedly been in talks to save the series, is poised to officially pick Manifest up for a fourth season on Saturday, Aug. 28.