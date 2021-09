A teenage boy died after becoming trapped underwater in a canal in Derbyshire.The 14-year-old, named as Logan Folger, died in hospital after being pulled out of the water near Mill Green in Staveley.Police said they were alerted to reports of a boy trapped in the Chesterfield Canal on Wednesday afternoon.Logan was helped from the water by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) before being rushed to hospital in a serious condition, where he died on Saturday.DFRS spokesperson Lee Williams described Logan’s death as “devastating”, adding: ​​"It’s yet another reminder of how dangerous open water can be due to hidden currents...