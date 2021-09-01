CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHS boys golf Jackets prepare to host Chester Invitational on Sept. 2

By Jim Beers
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chester High School Boys Golf Team began its 2021 season on Thursday, Aug. 12. The boys traveled to the Anna-Jonesboro Invitational on Aug. 12, held at the Union County Country Club. Chester's Kaden Freytag led the Jackets with a round of 88 (+17). Chance Mott was the No. 2 golfer for Chester with a round of 92 (+21) followed by Gage Hasemeyer 97 (+26), Clayton Andrews 98 (+27), Luke Miller 100 (+29), and Lucas Thompson 115 (+44). These scores are for the 18-hole match.

