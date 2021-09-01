Cancel
MLS

Union complete loan deal for Jack de Vries to Italian club Venezia

By Matthew DeGeorge
Trentonian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Union and Italian club Venezia on Tuesday finalized a loan deal for Homegrown midfielder Jack de Vries. It’s a one-year loan for the 19-year-old. Venezia, which was promoted to Serie A for the first time since 2002, announced that de Vries will join its Primavera (under-19) side. That differs from the other two American signings – Tanner Tessman from FC Dallas and Gianluca Busio from Sporting Kansas City – that the Venice club made this summer. Venezia has lost its first two league matches, conceding five goals and scoring none.

