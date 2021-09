Last Saturday (08/21/2021) I was contacted by the company I work. What happens is that an incident where some users were getting an error screen below:. The solution's dashboard did not indicate an abnormal situation in the components, nor did we have alarms triggered by the monitored processes. The error situation was only occurring on one connection server and was intermittent. Referring to RFC the HTTP error code 599 is as “unassigned”. Searching the Internet, I found nothing either. You can be sure this is the first post on the planet with the hashtags #vmware #horizon #http #error #599.