They're spawning! Researchers celebrate the return of native lake trout to Lake Erie

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

A conservation milestone has been reached: Lake trout are reproducing in Lake Erie, where the native fish were considered extinct. In May, biologists from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation found baby lake trout in waters near the Pennsylvania-New York border. The species was identified through genetic bar-coding, confirming the presence of naturally reproducing lake trout in the lake.

