GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Haunted Mine Drop park ride where a 6-year–old girl died Sunday night, was intentionally designed without shoulder restraints. While the investigation into how the girl from Colorado Springs died has just barely begun, there’s one common concern fellow riders have pointed out on FOX31’s Facebook page. One recent rider Sarah Akard wrote, “I rode that ride in June and the young girl running the ride didn’t seem to know what she was doing. My safety belt wasn’t tight and I felt like I was coming out of the ride. I tried to tell her but they started the ride. I’m thankful I was able to hold myself in. Prayers to the family and those on the ride.”