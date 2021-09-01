Cancel
Boaters beware! Fort Worth lake infested with invasive species, Texas officials say

 7 days ago

Lake Worth is officially at "infested" status. The nearly 3,500-acre lake has been classified as infested with invasive zebra mussels, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Zebra mussels were first found in Lake Worth in small amounts in 2016. This is the first time it has been labeled as fully infested.

