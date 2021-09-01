Cancel
Environment

Heat Advisories Return On Wednesday

By Alan Crone
News On 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid-level ridging will be the story for most of Oklahoma for the next few days with heat and humidity our main concerns. A few spots will experience a few scattered showers or storms, but the limited expected coverage will keep the chances low. Heat index values will be near or slightly above 105 today and our friends at the National Weather Service will issue another heat advisory for part of the area. Remain aware of growing heat stress issues again today and tomorrow. A weak outflow boundary is positioned across northeastern OK this morning. Another outflow is nearing NE OK and NW Arkansas bringing the potential for a few showers and storms near Grand Lake eastward for the morning hours. Elsewhere, I can't totally rule out a stray shower or two, but it seems the chances will remain almost too low to keep a real pop on the 7-day planner for the day. These conditions will continue through Friday before the ridge flattens allowing a weak boundary to near the state bringing a few more scattered storms and some minor reduction in heat and humidity. A stronger front is possible for the middle of next week, but data is highly inconsistent with the eventual outcome of this front for next week.

Cool mornings will bring warm, even hot afternoons through the end of the week into the weekend. Storm chances will be limited, if not zero, until the middle of next week. Last night’s front will set us up some very pleasant morning lows the next few days as lower-level dry air arrives from the Missouri Valley. But this dry air also brings the potential for most hot weather by Friday through the weekend. At least the lack of low-level moisture for the next few days will keep us out of the running for any heat advisories or excessive heat index values. Unfortunately, the lack of widespread precipitation across the state is bringing an increasing fire danger threat to the state by the end of the week, into part of the weekend. A few locations near or west of the metro may be experiencing increasing fire spread rates Friday and especially Saturday with southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph and highs nearing 100. The next front, and next chance of precipitation, may not approach the state until the middle of next week.

