Heat Advisories Return On Wednesday

Mid-level ridging will be the story for most of Oklahoma for the next few days with heat and humidity our main concerns. A few spots will experience a few scattered showers or storms, but the limited expected coverage will keep the chances low. Heat index values will be near or slightly above 105 today and our friends at the National Weather Service will issue another heat advisory for part of the area. Remain aware of growing heat stress issues again today and tomorrow. A weak outflow boundary is positioned across northeastern OK this morning. Another outflow is nearing NE OK and NW Arkansas bringing the potential for a few showers and storms near Grand Lake eastward for the morning hours. Elsewhere, I can't totally rule out a stray shower or two, but it seems the chances will remain almost too low to keep a real pop on the 7-day planner for the day. These conditions will continue through Friday before the ridge flattens allowing a weak boundary to near the state bringing a few more scattered storms and some minor reduction in heat and humidity. A stronger front is possible for the middle of next week, but data is highly inconsistent with the eventual outcome of this front for next week.