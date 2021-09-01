COD Mobile: How to unlock and equip the Crossbow for free
The Crossbow is the latest addition to the game’s secondary weapons which can be obtained in the same way we got the Shorty not too long ago. It’s a silent yet deadly weapon with extremely high hip-fire accuracy and three different types of arrows. The Crossbow is a brand new addition to the game’s secondary armory and was recently added in COD Mobile during the seventh season of the game – “Elite of the Elite”.gamingonphone.com
