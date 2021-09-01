Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

COD Mobile: How to unlock and equip the Crossbow for free

By Madhavan Kannan
gamingonphone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crossbow is the latest addition to the game’s secondary weapons which can be obtained in the same way we got the Shorty not too long ago. It’s a silent yet deadly weapon with extremely high hip-fire accuracy and three different types of arrows. The Crossbow is a brand new addition to the game’s secondary armory and was recently added in COD Mobile during the seventh season of the game – “Elite of the Elite”.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#Mobile Gaming#Guns#Cod Mobile Players#Battle Pass Xp#Scarab#Battle Royale#Battle Royale#Pistols#Whatsapp#Telegram Group#Google News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

How to Unlock The RAAL MG in Warzone

Yet another new Modern Warfare weapon has dropped into Verdansk out of nowhere – find out how to unlock the RAAL MG in Warzone. Although Black Ops Cold War is the current Call of Duty title, there have, surprisingly, still been some Modern Warfare weapons added in the past few months.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

CoD: Mobile season 7 battle pass revealed with many new rewards

Call of Duty: Mobile’s seventh season, Elite of the Elite, will begin on Aug. 25 at 7pm CT. It will bring the Monastery and Scrapyard 2019 maps, new weapons, modes, and a new battle pass. The season seven battle pass has a Special Forces theme to it. Activision revealed more...
Video GamesDigital Trends

How to unlock the Marshal in Call of Duty: Warzone

The latest weapon added to the ever-expanding list in Call of Duty: Warzone is the Marshal, a unique sidearm that has some noteworthy properties. This weapon is labeled as a handgun but functions like a sawed-off shotgun, excelling up close. It uses shotgun ammo and feels way more powerful than a handgun. Much like other firearms in Warzone, this one must be unlocked, but thankfully, the requirements aren’t too much of a pain. As is typical, you can unlock the Marshal across Warzone or Black Ops Cold War, giving you plenty of opportunities to get your hands on it.
Theater & Dancedexerto.com

How to unlock FFXIV Online Dancer job

Final Fantasy XIV: Online is full to the brim with different class specializations, known as jobs. One of these is the Dancer, so here’s how to unlock it in FFXIV. The world of Eorzea is bursting with limitless opportunities, innovative new classes and specializations. Whether you’re a deadly Disciple of War or the spell-slinging Disciple of Magic, there’ll always be something for you in the FFXIV universe.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – How to Unlock the Recon Class

When it comes to surviving against the horde of Xenomorphs in Aliens: Fireteam Elite, you have to make sure your team is organized and effective. To do this, you are going to want to make sure that each player knows their roles, from healing with Doc to blowing stuff up with Demolisher, knowing all that is at your disposal is important. That is why it is important to know that there is a class that you don’t get from the start, the Recon Class. To truly be the best you can be when it comes to being a Marine, you will need to know how to add the Recon Class to your arsenal. This guide will show you how to unlock the Recon Class in Aliens: Fireteam Elite.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

CoD: Mobile season 7 update: APK and OBB download links for Android

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season seven will begin on Aug. 25 at 7pm CT, but the content update for the new season has already arrived. The seventh season is called Elite of the Elite and is bringing a lot of new content to the game. Scrapyard 2019 and Monastery are two new maps coming later this season. Two new weapons are also launching, the Hades LMG and the Crossbow. The Hades will be available in tier 21 of the battle pass while the Crossbow should be unlockable through a seasonal challenge.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to unlock Hades LMG in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass will be releasing on August 27 at 12:00 AM UTC and will bring a ton of new rewards, including operators, weapons, calling cards, and more. Players can unlock some of these rewards for free and while the other can be unlocked by buying the Battle Pass or the Battle Pass Bundle.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

How to Get Free Pikachu Unite License in Pokemon Unite Mobile

Find out how to get a Pikachu Unite License for absolutely free in Pokemon Unite!. Pikachu might be the most popular Pokemon, but not everyone has bought the cute mascot’s Unite license yet. Luckily, a new promotion means that players will be able to get Pikachu for free. This is...
Video GamesIGN

How to Unlock the Crimson Dye Merchant

The Crimson Dye Merchant's house can be found in Tatsu's Ladder, up a path from the edge of the lake and directly South of the Mount Takenotsuki label on the map. It's more difficult than most to find because it isn't initially given a Question Mark and is not marked on the map even when you do find it: you must discover it entirely on your own.
Apparelattackofthefanboy.com

No More Heroes 3: How to Unlock and Change Outfits

There are lots of awesome shirts and gear for Travis to wear in No More Heroes 3 and knowing how to unlock and change outfits will have you battling in style. Similar to previous games in the series, completing challenges and activities around the world as well as during the main story will naturally unlock items. However, you’ll need to earn WESN, polish up on your wrestling moves, and lots more to earn the harder-to-obtain and nicer-looking outfits. Here’s everything we know on how to unlock and change outfits in No More Heroes 3.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Genshin Impact: How to unlock Aloy as a playable character

Genshin Impact continues to expand, with new characters, quests, locations and more added on a fairly regular basis. While it's not the biggest update yet, Genshin Impact Update 2.1 is on the way, providing one of the most unique character additions yet in the form of a crossover event. For a while, players on PS4 and PS5 will be able to acquire Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to change your weapon and reload crossbow in Rustler

Rustler is deeply inspired by the Grand Theft Auto series, so the game has many weapons to choose from. Instead of RPGs and shotguns, however, there are halberds and crossbows. You’ll only be stuck with your bare hands at first, but switching weapons is easy enough. Reloading your crossbow is annoying but easy to implement.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate: How to Unlock Super Sonic

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a game that can be beaten rather quickly with its simple bosses and fast-paced gameplay. However, there are incentives to replay the game as there are many things to unlock like the Rival Rush mode and the ability to play as Super Sonic. If you know...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

CoD: Mobile’s new BR mode only offers legendary weapons

Call of Duty: Mobile’s latest battle royale mode, Solid Gold, has arrived into the game today. Finding weapons and attachments while keeping your ammo in check and being on the lookout for enemies can be a bit tough in the classic BR mode. Furthermore, the weapons in the battle royale come in different rarities: common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary. The last class has the best weapons, but they are really hard to find.

Comments / 0

Community Policy