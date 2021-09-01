COD Mobile: How to unlock and equip the Crossbow for free

When it comes to surviving against the horde of Xenomorphs in Aliens: Fireteam Elite, you have to make sure your team is organized and effective. To do this, you are going to want to make sure that each player knows their roles, from healing with Doc to blowing stuff up with Demolisher, knowing all that is at your disposal is important. That is why it is important to know that there is a class that you don’t get from the start, the Recon Class. To truly be the best you can be when it comes to being a Marine, you will need to know how to add the Recon Class to your arsenal. This guide will show you how to unlock the Recon Class in Aliens: Fireteam Elite.