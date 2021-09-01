Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Lacking Until Double Top is Cleared
Close Above Double Top Needed for Bullish Excitement. Price action in the precious metal is somewhat muted as market participants await key data releases in the form of ISM and NFP. While today’s ADP report will garner attention, the predictive value the data has for NFP has been even more tenuous in recent months. This was notable last month, where the two data points showed the biggest disparity in a year. However, the data does hold relevance for how markets may position themselves in anticipation of the NFP report.www.dailyfx.com
Comments / 0