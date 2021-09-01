Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Lacking Until Double Top is Cleared

Afraid of market volatility? Gold is a great safe haven asset. Gold markets got absolutely crushed on Tuesday as the liquidity came back into the market. After all, the market had Labor Day to think about on Monday, keeping American and Canadian traders away, and the underlying floor trading closed. With that, the Tuesday candlestick was of course much more important than the Monday one, and now that we have broken through the 200 day EMA, it looks as if the $1800 level is trying to offer a little bit of support.