10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zeke Lau

It would be kind of interesting to hear just how many people think that wrestling is as glamorous as it appears, especially considering that so much has been done to promote the idea that wrestlers don’t always live like rock stars behind the scenes. More than a few wrestlers are in constant pain, both physical and psychological, that isn’t shown until the cameras are off and most people can’t see. Daffney Unger, a veteran in the ring from WCW and TNA, passed away recently from what is said to be a self-inflicted wound. The troubling part is that she posted a video to social media while reading a suicide note, as it’s been stated, and asking people if they knew how alone she was. This is the plight of the wrestler in many regards, that a lot of them tend to have a life outside of the ring that’s anything but balanced and has plenty of pitfalls and problems that are waiting to crop up at any given moment. The fact that many people don’t know this is evidence that a lot of fans tend to get into the show aspect of it but don’t know or don’t care to know much after that.