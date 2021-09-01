Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Verint Systems (VRNT) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal initiates coverage on Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vrnt#Verint Systems#Vrnt#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades New Gold (NGD) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson upgraded New Gold (NYSE: NGD) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Analog Devices (ADI) Pre-announces Maxim Drive Upside - Stifel

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg reiterated a Buy rating and $195.00 price target on Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Alphabet (GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,400 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris raised estimates and the price target on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to $3,400.00 (from $3,140.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Starts Wix.com (WIX) at Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries initiates coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Morningstar (MORN) Acquires Moorgate Benchmarks

Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the acquisition of Moorgate Benchmarks, a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Celcuity Inc (CELC) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft initiates coverage on Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Barclays Upgrades Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis upgraded Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) from Equalweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) at Outperform, $12 PT

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cowen analyst Brian Holland initiates coverage on Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $12.00. The analyst commented, "We see Stryve as a disrupter in the $5B meat snack market,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) PT Raised to $63 at Cowen

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood raised the price target on CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) to $63.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Starts RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) at Outperform

Baird analyst Craig Kennison initiates coverage on RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wedbush Starts Catabasis (CATB) at Outperform

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico initiates coverage on Catabasis (NASDAQ: CATB) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts MarketWise Inc. (MKTW) at Buy

UBS analyst Alex Kramm initiates coverage on MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts RxSight Inc. (RXST) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus initiates coverage on RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst comments "RxSight has developed an intraocular lens that allows for (a) superior visual outcomes over existing premium IOLs and (b) visual outcomes that can be tailored to each patient's individual needs following implantation. This is in contrast to existing premium IOLs, in which patients need to commit to a given visual outcome prior to the procedure. The proprietary technology uses a UV light delivery device to alter the polymers in the lens following implantation to precisely dial in the correct refractive power for the patient, leading to greater patient satisfaction. The company is targeting a concentrated physician base of ~4,000 surgeons (~1,600 of which are high-volume) who are expected to perform ~750K premium procedures in the US in 2021, allowing the company to capture a significant portion of the TAM with a relatively small and concentrated sales force. With an installed base of 105 exiting 1Q, the company already has enough of a platform to leverage greater volumes of its proprietary IOL."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Starts Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) at Underperform

Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishma initiates coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) with a Underperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

MP Materials (MP) NDR Reinforces 2022 Timing for Stage II Startup - Cowen

Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum reiterated an Outperform rating and $50.00 price target on MP Materials (NYSE: MP) after hosting management ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy