Xiaomi 11T leaked renders reveal 108MP triple camera setup, color options

There were plenty of rumours going around before the vivo X70 series is launches. Here we spotted the X70 Pro+ render images and the device may be in collaboration with ZEISS. Based on the image, it will come with a quad rear camera with a large camera housing along with the ZEISS logo at the side (which is quite visible). According to the previous leaks, the device might sport a self-develop image chip and a new lens developed by ZEISS. Other than that, the leaker didn't reveal other tech specs of the device.