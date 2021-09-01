Cancel
Cell Phones

Xiaomi 11T leaked renders reveal 108MP triple camera setup, color options

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi Mi 11 was one of the top smartphones of 2020. The 108MP camera sensor, 2K display, and Snapdragon 888 were the major upgrade from its predecessor series. Now, according to a new report from 91Mobiles, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its new Xiaomi 11T series. Interestingly, Xiaomi is expected to drop the Mi branding from 11T, just like it did with the Mix 4. Ahead of the launch, some renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro have surfaced on the internet.

