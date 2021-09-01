Cancel
DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM Bet Big on California Sports Betting

casinonewsdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree of America’s biggest online sports betting players – DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM – are spending $100 million to back a newly introduced initiative seeking to legalize wagering in California. Introduced this past Tuesday, the initiative is called the California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act and calls...

