MARIETTA, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Marietta Indians are looking to take big steps forward in 2021 as the team heads into the second season under head coach Alex Doby. “I feel like we’re way ahead of where we were at the end of the year, even at the end of the season last year,” said head coach Alex Doby. “I feel like we’re way ahead of where we were, where all the kids understand what’s expected of them.”