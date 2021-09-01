A Tulsa veteran reacts to U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa veteran reacts to the country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and to the President’s speech today, calling the exit a success.

Veteran Joshua Starks served in Afghanistan 10 years ago. During his time, he’s proud of the relationships he formed and the work he did. He says, “We tried to instill the government in Afghanistan tried to instill democracy…. It was an honorable fight and the right fight. In that process, we started to build up and started to believe it could be a free state.”

So to see so many people fleeing the country, as the Afghan government they worked hard to help build, fall, was hard for him to see.

He says, “For those of us that served, all of us left a piece of ourselves, whether mental, physical, spiritual, we did so for a cause. It seems the way we’re pulling out, it really devalues the cause, why we were there.”

President Biden has called the evacuation from a success. He said in a speech today, " I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit.”

Starks says, “I absolutely feel getting out of Afghanistan was the right choice; I don’t know that this was the right way.”

As we approach the 20 years since 9/11- Starks says that day is why he joined the fight against terrorism. He asks people to remember why this started. “I feel we’ve kept the American people safe for 20 years … what I will say is there was a lot of promises we made to Afghan people while we were there that I don’t think we were keeping up with.”

He asks everyone to welcome Afghan refugees who come to America with open arms and be kind.

Starks also talked about something we can do to honor our veterans as we quickly approach 20 years since 9/11. He says on that day, there will be a Remembrance and Rededication Ceremony at Centennial Park. They will be renaming it to Veterans Park, and they will display war memorials there. Anyone is welcome to attend, and the ceremony will begin at 8:30.

