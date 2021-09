Krafton and PUBG company are soon releasing PUBG: New State, a brand new mobile game that recently had its second closed alpha test. The game is expected to launch next year. To hype up the release, Krafton and PUBG have today shared a brand new metal music video, which showcases PUBG New State universe and the world of Troi. It's more or less a lore video with some cool metal music in the background. Speaking about cool metal music, the song has been composed by the American metal band Ice Nine Kills.