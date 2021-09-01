Cancel
Why waterfall development may still suit your organization

By Leo Prada
Itproportal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many efficient software development approaches around these days – why should you opt for waterfalling a project? There are several compelling reasons for that. By choosing a software development methodology, you pick the easiest route to success. I’ve heard about numerous software projects that failed in their purpose, hampered by a wrong choice of a development approach. When you make a choice, focus on project specifics, not the popularity of one or another method, to ensure the desired outcome.

Retailchainstoreage.com

SPECS 2021: Artificial intelligence comes to retail construction

Automated and robotic systems have a growing presence in the retail construction field. At Chain Store Age’s recent 57th annual SPECS physical retail conference, two sessions provided attendees with timely insight on how artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology is transforming the retail construction industry. Chris Varney, executive VP, Bureau Veritas; Dan...
UberCodecademy

What does a Data Engineer do?

Data engineering is a fast-growing field in the world of AI and data. But you might be wondering, what exactly does a Data Engineer do? In this article, we shine a spotlight on the role of Data Engineer, based on information shared by industry coaches Nana Essuman and Femi Anthony during the Black and Brilliant AI Accelerator program. Nana is the Director of Data Engineering at Condé Nast, and Femi Anthony is a Lead Data Engineer at Capital One.
Softwareitprotoday.com

It May Be Too Early to Prepare Your Data Center for Quantum Computing

Depending on who you ask, quantum computing is expected to become somewhat commonplace between five and 10 years from now. You can already try simulations of quantum computers and even take some early real quantum machines for a spin through cloud providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud. They all have pilot quantum computing projects in various stages of progress.
Computersmartechseries.com

Businesses Are Embracing Remote Work Tools To Manage Virtual Teams

Businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams. According to recent studies, over 70% of remote employees are more productive when working from home. Notably, they report fewer common workplace distractions and disruptions from colleagues. Additionally, many remote workers recently reported feeling happier at their jobs compared to on-site employees. With these employee perks, many business managers are continuing to work remotely through COVID-19. To maintain high productivity and streamline communication, these business professionals need to know the best software tools to implement. This way, they can facilitate collaboration and keep their team on track. Read on to learn about how businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Companies betting on data must value people as much as AI

Those working with data may have heard a different rendition of the 80-20 rule: A data scientist spends 80% of their time at work cleaning up messy data as opposed to doing actual analysis or generating insights. Imagine a 30-minute drive expanded to two-and-a-half hours by traffic jams, and you’ll get the picture.
RetailPosted by
Food Logistics

How Real Wireless Power Will Transform the Supply Chain

The Internet of Things (IoT) is already transforming supply chains, from asset tracking to inventory management to warehouse and fleet operations. There are more than 10 billion IoT devices operating today, and in the next decade, experts project an additional 15 billion devices will come online. IoT devices have the potential to tell supply chain managers where assets are, keep employees safer onsite and yield valuable data that can be used to eliminate logistics bottlenecks and ensure product quality.
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
Educationtowardsdatascience.com

5 Online Data Science Courses You Can Finish in 1 Day

Don’t we all wish that our days were longer than 24 hours? So that we can fit more stuff in every day? But, unfortunately, time today is — and always has been — very tricky to handle, especially if you’re trying to squeeze in learning a new skill into your already full daily schedule. That’s why it’s always a great thing to find a resource that can teach you something new in a relatively short amount of time.
Carsfreightwaves.com

Transforming the in-auto user experience — Transmission

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics.
BusinessTechCrunch

Level AI lands $13M Series A to build conversational intelligence for customer service

Today the company launched publicly, while announcing a $13 million Series A led by Battery Ventures, with help from seed investors Eniac and Village Global as well as some unnamed angels. Battery’s Neeraj Agrawal will be joining the startup’s board under the terms of the agreement. The company reports it has now raised $15 million, including an earlier $2 million seed.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Croquet Launches Edge Collaboration Platform and Global Developer Infrastructure for Creating Real-Time, Multi-User Web and Mobile Applications

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The world’s perception of what real-time collaboration can actually look like is about to change. Croquet Corporation, the technology leader in Edge Collaboration (a new, rapidly-growing sector of Edge Computing) has launched the Croquet Collaboration Platform allowing developers worldwide to create multi-user apps with real-time capabilities never before possible.
Softwaredevops.com

Why You Should Use GitOps to Experiment With AI

As the pace at which artificial intelligence (AI) models are being constructed and inevitably updated starts to increase, it’s becoming more apparent that the pace at which data science teams are currently experimenting also needs to dramatically quicken. Many data science teams today are fortunate if they manage to successfully...
Computerswccftech.com

Alder Lake CPUs Have Lots of Room for Optimization in Games, Says Intel

During its Architecture Day 2021 event, Intel unveiled technologies like XeSS (its own version of AI-based neural supersampling) as well as the final design for the upcoming Alder Lake CPUs, due to launch later this year. As reported by our hardware fellows, Alder Lake will feature an 8+8 core design, which means there are going to be eight Golden Cove high-performance cores and another eight Gracemont high-efficiency cores. This can have both direct and indirect benefits for gaming.
ScienceZDNet

Data science is a team sport: How to choose the right players

Building deep and ongoing data science capabilities isn't an easy process: it takes the right people, processes and technology. Finding the right people for the right roles -- as employers and job seekers alike can attest to -- is an ongoing challenge. "The people part is probably the least well-understood...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Nvidia wants to bring AI to even more businesses

Nvidia has released a new suite of AI tools and frameworks called Nvidia AI Enterprise which allows organizations running VMware vSphere to virtualize AI workloads on Nvidia-Certified systems. Currently Atos, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Inspur, Lenovo and Supermicro offer Nvidia-Certified Systems that are optimized for AI workloads on...
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Why Activity Monitor May Be Hurting Your SQL Server's Performance

As Joey explains, Activity Monitor consumes a lot of resources and yields little usable data. Here are some third-party alternatives. I get to work with a lot of customers, so I get to see a lot of SQL Servers -- and a lot of SQL Server performance problems. No one calls us when everything is running well.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

World's Largest Chip Unlocks Brain-Sized AI Models With Cerebras CS-2

Cerebras Systems today announced that it has created what it bills as the first brain-scale AI solution – a single system that can support 120-trillion parameter AI models, beating out the 100 trillion synapses present in the human brain. In contrast, clusters of GPUs, the most commonly-used device for AI workloads, typically top out at 1 trillion parameters. Cerebras can accomplish this industry-first with a single 850,000-core system, but it can also spread workloads over up to 192 CS-2 systems with 162 million AI-optimized cores to unlock even more performance.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

How Chip Developers Are Using AI To Make Chips More Efficient?

Reuters reports that one of Synopsys Inc's (NASDAQ:SNPS) customers has resorted to artificial intelligence software to increase chip power efficiency by 26%. Synopsys has started weaving AI called DSO.ai into its flagship chip design suite. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Renesas Electronics Corp (OTC: RNECF) (OTC: RNECY) have...
Career Development & Advicetechgig.com

How to build a successful career in Data Engineering

It was not long back when we heard that Data Scientist was the sexiest job in the industry. But now, it is clearly visible that it is losing its sheen. And who are there to take its place: Data Engineers! Just like any other kind of engineering, data engineers are better enablers in any business to get a fine understanding of data. They are better equipped to create critical data pipelines, deliver quality infrastructure, and focus on data modeling, integration, optimisation, and quality. Thanks to their vast skillset, they support the data science team in a better manner in any organisation.

