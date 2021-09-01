Cancel
Madison County, GA

NE Ga police blotter includes murder charges in Madison Co

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
Brodrique Dixon.

The daughter and two grandchildren of a Madison County man have been charged with murder after he fell down a flight of stairs at his home and later died in the hospital. 77 year-old Franklin Monaco of Colbert was critically injured when he fell at his home August 17. He died of his injuries a week later. Monaco’s daughter, 53 year-old Cherie Monaco, and two of his grandchildren, 31 year-old Angel Jones and 19 year-old Joseph Johnson have been arrested Monday on multiple charges, counts that include murder and burglary.

An Elbert County woman faces charges that include aggravated assault, charges the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says were leveled after a car crash: 25 year-old Kiaheshia Gaines was booked into the Elbert County jail and released after posting a $31,000 bond.

A 28 year-old Elberton man is accused of trying to flee from a traffic stop: 28 year-old Justin Davis was arrested on counts that include evidence tampering.

Police in Toccoa have arrested 32 year-old murder suspect Brodrique Dixon (pictured). The Stephens County man is the suspect in the shootings that left one man dead and another wounded. 30 year-old Christopher Tukes was from Lavonia. He was shot and killed Sunday night in Toccoa. The man who was wounded was treated at and released from Stephens County Hospital.

A Gainesville man gets a 10-year prison sentence, his punishment for an armed robbery conviction: 24 year-old Giovanni Romero was found guilty in three armed robberies, two in Hall County and another in White County.

The Georgia State Patrol says charges will not be filed in the case of a man from Hall County whose vehicle struck and killed a toddler in White County: Isabella Rider was 2 years old. She was hit by an SUV driven by her 73 year-old grandfather.

