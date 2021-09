A Morganton church is opening its doors to a new chapter of a global Bible study ministry. Community Bible Study, an international ministry based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will launch a new chapter at First Baptist Church in Morganton on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Billing itself as a “local and global movement of God’s word,” CBS facilitates small group Bible study programs in more than 100 countries worldwide. The studies are designed to appeal to every community member, regardless of their experience in church. CBS’s goal is to develop deep personal connections among its members and help them grow in their understanding of the Bible and their relationship with God.