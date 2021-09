September 2021 is only a short trip away on the calendar, which means it’s time yet again to take a look at Netflix’s upcoming line-up. It looks like another movie lover's dream, with Blade Runner: The Final Cut, A Cinderella Story, and Green Lantern all coming online. Though that last one may be more of an ironic rewatching than anything else. Still, the month ahead looks promising, especially when looking at the Netflix originals that are also coming online. If you want to see last month’s lineup in its entirety, check out August 2021’s Netflix schedule below. Otherwise, let’s jump into the future, and see what awaits us in September 2021.