Watch Live Coverage: Power! Limited number of homes back on in N.O. East

HURRICANE IDA LATEST UPDATES

8:30 AM

Entergy's outage map is now showing more places with power in New Orleans. Specifically, a few new neighborhoods in the Treme are now green.

The first power restorations were reported in New Orleans East earlier today, and Entergy is trying to bring some power back to the city without overloading the fragile electrical grid.

8:20 AM

11 people were taken to the hospital from a single home in New Orleans because of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator, according to our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

8 AM

If you are looking for open stores in Southeast Louisiana, we are compiling a list of what is open now that Hurricane Ida has passed.

Many businesses are operating in a cash-only capacity, and long lines are expected for many in-demand resources such as ice and gas.

If you know of a business, restaurant or ATM that is operating and not already on our list, email webteam@wwltv.com with the subject line "Business Open" or tweet using the hashtag #OpenNOLA for our team to add it to the list.

You can check the full list here:

7:45 AM

Entergy says they have completed about 36% of their post-storm assessment. Accessibility issues in some of the hardest-hit areas are making it difficult to determine the extent of damage there, but it is believed to be extensive.

Restoration will vary by parish and neighborhood based on local transmission and distribution damage, the utility says.

7:15 AM

Cleco says some customers may see power back in days rather than weeks as they near the end of their assessment of Hurricane Ida damage to their infrastructure.

On the transmission side, there is minimal structural damage, meaning the power can flow as soon as it has someplace to flow to.

On the distribution side, there is significant damage across St. Tammany and Washington parishes.

Currently, Cleco crews have found:

250 trees on lines

200 line arms broken

60 poles broken

300 spans of conductor — the wire between poles — down

Cleco officials hope to finish their damage assessment sometime Thursday, a full day ahead of schedule. Because damage wasn't as severe in other service areas they cover, crews have been rerouted to the Northshore, speeding up the assessment process.

6:55 AM

In the Atlantic, Tropical Depression Kate continues to flounder and Tropical Storm Larry has formed. Both are expected to be fish storms, which is good news for the already ravaged Southeast Louisiana community.

There is an area in the Caribbean with a 20% chance of developing in the next five days, and Your Local Weather Experts are keeping a close eye on it.

6:50 AM

Entergy says the power being transmitted to parts of New Orleans East is from the New Orleans power station, which has been a point of questioning in recent days because the power company built it on a promise that it would prevent things like Ida's citywide power outage from happening.

However, they cautioned that just because a few places now have power doesn't mean you'll get electricity anytime soon.

Here's the latest on the power situation in New Orleans and around the state:

6:30 AM

Cars are lining up at one of the first gas stations to get power in New Orleans East in an attempt to get gas, despite it being unclear if there actually is gas still at the station.

Yesterday, lines stretched for more than half a mile in some places until gas ran out, leaving many who had been waiting for hours frustrated and empty-handed.

The scene underscores the desperate fuel situation in the city as gas stations distribute an ever-scarcer supply of gasoline to power cars and generators.

6 AM

The New Orleans Airport could see some return to normalcy by this weekend, with some airlines reporting they plan to resume normal operations by Saturday.

Today, all flights except for a limited number from American Airlines are canceled, and the only airline confirming some operation tomorrow is Delta, which will have a limited flight schedule in the afternoon.

5:50 AM

St. Bernard Parish crews made an unusual rescue near the Florissant Highway Tuesday: a cow stuck in a tree above floodwaters had to be cut free with chainsaws.

See the rescue here:

5:30 AM

Until power is back to much of Southeast Louisiana, most businesses that reopen will be cash only. But the outages have another chilling effect: ATMs are out as well, meaning there are few places to actually withdraw cash.

One of the few open ATMs is at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Esplanade and Moss St. Another is at Brown Derby on Tulane Ave. in Mid-City.

ATMs carry a finite supply of cash, so anybody who needs money for the coming days should try to make their way to the Shell ATM or any others that appear to be working sooner rather than later.

5:10 AM

Another heat advisory is being issued today for Southeast Louisiana because of the high temperatures and humidity, along with the fact that almost nobody has power to run an AC.

Temps will be in the 90s today, with a heat index closer to 105 degrees because of the humidity.

The heat advisory is for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here's where you can go to get more info on staying cool:

4:50 AM

St. John the Baptist Parish remains under a mandatory curfew from 7 PM to 8 AM until further notice.

Parish officials say this curfew is being put in place to prevent travel on dark and treacherous roads, and to clear the roads for emergency responders.

4:35 AM

Entergy CEO says the new power plant could have power back to hospitals in 3 days. Investigator David Hammer reports.

4:15 AM

POWER! A very limited area in New Orleans East has power according to the Entergy map and word to our staff from excited friends.