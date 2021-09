Haven Shepherd was born in Vietnam. When she was still a baby, her parents strapped a bomb to themselves and Haven in an attempt to take their own lives. “[My] parents had an affair [then] they had me. And, in Vietnam, women can't divorce husbands. So, in their situation, they thought the only way they could be together was to have a family suicide,” USA Para swimmer Haven said to Olympics.com at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.