Easton, PA

Prof. Justin Hines Surpasses $1 Million in Research Funding

lafayette.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHines and his students have uncovered important findings about the molecular processes that underlie Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Twitter. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued its latest endorsement of Justin Hines’ study of the pathology of neurodegenerative diseases. The associate professor of chemistry recently received an additional $442,683 from NIH. It’s Hines’ third NIH grant, fifth external research grant, and largest award to date.

news.lafayette.edu

