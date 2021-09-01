Cancel
Telegram & Gazette releases 2021 newsroom diversity figures

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Telegram & Gazette to succeed, we must have an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and feel empowered. We must build and sustain a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the communities we serve. As part of our commitment to an inclusive culture, we are annually publishing the makeup of our newsroom staff. That same commitment is being carried out across the USA TODAY Network, which is made up of more than 260 local publications and USA TODAY.

Businessmediapost.com

Gannett Claims Increasing Diversity In Its Newsroom, Union Disagrees

Gannet claims it has made great strides in diversifying its newsrooms. But the Record Guild, a New Jersey-based union, says this isn’t true, according to The Jersey Globe. The union, which represents employees of Gannett’s Bergen Record, claims Gannett rejected its proposal to “require recruitment of diverse candidates and interviews with at least two members of underrepresented groups for each open job.”
Polk County, FLThe Ledger

A look at diversity in The Ledger’s newsroom

For The Ledger to succeed, we must have an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and feel empowered. We must build and sustain a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the communities we serve. In addition, we must seize upon valuable opportunities to make meaningful connections...
Utica, NYObserver-Dispatch

Having a diverse newsroom is vital to telling stories about Utica. How we're doing

For the Observer-Dispatch to succeed, we must have an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and feel empowered. We must build and sustain a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the communities we serve. As part of our commitment to an inclusive culture, we are annually publishing the makeup of our newsroom staff.
EconomyEl Paso Times

El Paso Times Diversity 2021: How our newsroom changed

For the El Paso Times to succeed, we must have an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and feel empowered. We must build and sustain a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the communities we serve. As part of our commitment to an inclusive culture, we are annually publishing the makeup of our newsroom staff. That same commitment is being carried out across the USA TODAY Network, which is made up of more than 260 local publications and USA TODAY.
Palm Beach County, FLPalm Beach Daily News

A diverse newsroom is critical to covering the news in Palm Beach County. Our staff must reflect that.

“For The Palm Beach Post and Palm Beach Daily News to succeed, we must have an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and feel empowered. We must build and sustain a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the communities we serve. As part of our commitment to an inclusive culture, we are annually publishing the makeup of our newsroom staff. That same commitment is being carried out across the USA TODAY Network, which is made up of more than 250 local publications and USA TODAY.
Daytona Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

For The News-Journal to succeed, our newsroom must be diverse and inclusive

For The Daytona Beach News-Journal to succeed, we must have an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and feel empowered. We must build and sustain a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the communities we serve. As part of our commitment to an inclusive culture, we will begin annually publishing the makeup of our newsroom staff. That same commitment is being carried out across the USA TODAY Network, which is made up of more than 260 local publications and USA TODAY.
Economyheraldmailmedia.com

Herald-Mail Media needs a newsroom that reflects diversity of community. We have work to do.

For Herald-Mail Media to succeed, we must have an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and empowered. We must build and sustain a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the Tri-State area communities we serve. As part of our commitment to an inclusive culture, we are annually publishing the makeup of our newsroom staff. That same commitment is being carried out across the USA TODAY Network, which is composed of Herald-Mail Media, about 250 other local publications and USA TODAY.
Public Healthtspr.org

Newsroom Closures & the Coronavirus

Shop Talk panelist Will Buss recently wrote a column for The McDonough County Voice about newsroom closures across the U.S. He wrote some publications blame their shutdown on the economic strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Buss said newspapers have been disappearing for years so he finds it interesting to...
