Telegram & Gazette releases 2021 newsroom diversity figures
For the Telegram & Gazette to succeed, we must have an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and feel empowered. We must build and sustain a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the communities we serve. As part of our commitment to an inclusive culture, we are annually publishing the makeup of our newsroom staff. That same commitment is being carried out across the USA TODAY Network, which is made up of more than 260 local publications and USA TODAY.www.telegram.com
